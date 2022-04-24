Will Gareth Bale Return to the Premier League in the Summer

The Welsh striker, Gareth Bale, could be back in the Premier League after nine years of playing for Real Madrid. Bale comes from a season crippled by multiple injuries, and Los Blancos’ fans are less than pleased. The local sports media has often referred to him as a “parasite”, as he seemed to make little effort to play. Such jabs were, of course, deeply unfair. However, the situation is looking much more favourable at home.

Whatll Gareth Bale be up to after this summer

The End of An Era

Pixabay

Bale started his career in Real Madrid in 2013, with transfer figures revolving around EUR 100 million. During this period, he has lifted the trophy with Los Blancos on 14 different occasions. Overall numbers do look impressive: 256 matches, 106 goals, and 67 assists.

However, numbers from the last season look quite unBale-ish. The Welsh striker had a problematic season, riddled by knee, calf, and back injuries. Due to such a stream of unfortunate events, Bale played only five matches…