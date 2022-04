The Ondo State Police Command on Monday confirmed the death of four kids who were reportedly killed, having been electrocuted in Ile Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area of the state. The Public Relations Officer of the command, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, said the electric cable fell on the metal container shop inside which the deceased were staying, Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

