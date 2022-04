A final year student of the Delta State University, Abraka, Chris Oghojafor, has been abducted by gunmen. The student of industrial chemistry was abducted on Friday night, April 22 in Abraka, Ethiope-East Local Government Area of the state. The gunmen demanded a ransom of N50m to secure the release of the student, Daily Post reported. Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper