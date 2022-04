Seven-time champions Lyon came from a goal down to defeat French rivals Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 on Sunday in their Womens Champions League semi-final first leg. French champions PSG have never won the continental crown but they were in front after just six minutes on Sunday through Marie-Antoinette Katoto. Lyon then replied with goals from Wendie Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

