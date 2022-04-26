2023 presidency: Why Jonathan hasnt announced decision yet -Support group

By
Headliners
-
2



Citizens Network for Peace and Development has said that former President Goodluck Jonathan has yet to make his decision on the 2023 presidential election known because he is still consulting. The human rights organisation while calling on Jonathan to contest said on Monday that the ex-president may contest the election under the platform of the Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR