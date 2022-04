Bianca Ojukwu, widow of the late Igbo leader, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, on Monday celebrated her twin children, Chineme and Afamefuna, on their birthday. The excited mum shared a throwback picture of herself and the kids on her Facebook page, as she showered them with prayers in her birthday message. The message was titled, Happy Birthday Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper