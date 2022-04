British actor, Chiwetel Ejiofor, has recounted his experience having lost his father, Arinze, in a car crash, when he was 11. The actor, who grew up in London after his family fled Nigeria in the 1960s Biafran war, lost his father when they both came to his home country for a wedding. Ejiofor and his Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper