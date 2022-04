The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), will on Tuesday evening host several members of the All Progressives Congress leadership in an Iftar dinner at the State House, Abuja. According to an invitation letter sighted by The PUNCH, those invited for the meeting include former Lagos State Governor and Presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, former National Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper