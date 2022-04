The Imo State Government on Tuesday buried the victims of Fridays illegal oil refinery explosion at a forest in the Abaezi community in the Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area of the state. The tragedy, which claimed over 100 lives, razed all the vehicles at the illegal refinery site. The mass burial, which occurred at 5.05 pm, Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information