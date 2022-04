A Consultant Urological and Robotic Surgeon, Prof. Kingsley Ekwueme, has said, through the use of laparoscopic radical prostatectomy, men will no longer die of prostate cancer. Speaking to The PUNCH in an interview, Ekwueme who is the clinical lead surgeon for Urology at GlanClwyd Hospital in Wales, United Kingdom, said it was the commonest cancer Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper