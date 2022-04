Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, caused a stir on social media when he announced his second marriage to fellow actress, Judy Austin, on Wednesday. In his announcement, Yul also revealed that he has welcomed a son with his second wife. Yuls first wife of 17 years, May, has reacted to the news of her husbands second Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper