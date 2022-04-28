The students of the Michael Okpara University Of Agriculture Umudike, Abia State, have berated the Federal Government over her failure to proffer a lasting solution to its lingering crisis with the Academic Staff Union of Universities. The students also lamented that the incessant strike actions by the lecturers to press home their demands were lowering Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today ASUU strike: Abia varsity students berate FG over lingering crisis