An Abuja-based human rights lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, has slammed the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, for incompetence and failure to expose some deadly attacks in the country before they were launched. The lawyer said Bichi and his secret police were grossly incompetent as they failed to uncover plots by terrorists to Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Bomb alert: DSS DG incompetent, failed to detect Kaduna train attack Lawyer