Measles: Increase in cases can trigger outbreaks, UNICEF, WHO warn

The World Health Organisation and the United Nations Children Fund have warned that an increase in measles cases in January and February 2022 could trigger outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases among millions of children. In a press release titled, UNICEF and WHO warn of perfect storm of conditions for measles outbreaks, affecting children, published on UNICEF Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

