The World Health Organisation and the United Nations Children Fund have warned that an increase in measles cases in January and February 2022 could trigger outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases among millions of children. In a press release titled, UNICEF and WHO warn of perfect storm of conditions for measles outbreaks, affecting children, published on UNICEF Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Measles: Increase in cases can trigger outbreaks, UNICEF, WHO warn