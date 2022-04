Top-seeded Alexander Zverev was overwhelmed in his first match in the Munich ATP tournament by 18-year-old Dane Holger Rune 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday. The German, ranked third in the world had been given a bye in the first round of a tournament he won in 2017 and 2018, but only lasted an hour and 39 Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

