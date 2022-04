Notable leaders of the All Progressives Congress in Oyo State, on Thursday, held a peace meeting aimed at resolving the crisis rocking the party in the state. The meeting, which was held at the residence of the wife of late Senator Abiola Ajimobi, Florence Ajimobi, had the state chairman, Isaac Omodewu, Senator Ayo Adeseun, former Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper