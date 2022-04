The Federal Government has urged security operatives to crackdown on illegal refineries in Imo State. The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, gave the directive in Owerri, on Thursday when she paid a condolence visit to the state government over last Friday nights explosion at a forest in Abaezi community Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

