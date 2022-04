As the Sallah celebration draws near, a former Governor of Lagos State and 2023 presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has distributed 3,000 bags of rice to Muslim faithful in Nasarawa State. Tinubu, while distributing the bags of rice on Friday in Lafia, urged the beneficiaries not to sell Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper