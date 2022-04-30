Arrest politicians buying N100m forms, 102-year-old presidential aspirant tells EFCC, ICPC





A 102-year-old presidential aspirant, Chief (Mrs) Josephine Ezeanyaeche, has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission as well as the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission to arrest and prosecute any politician or group buying N100m nomination form of any political party. Ezeanyaeche said if the anti-graft agencies were truly independent and Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information