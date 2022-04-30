The need for school-based mental health services in Nigeria: A must, not an option





Recently, a 10-year old student was allegedly raped while on a school excursion. A few months ago, a 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni died, allegedly tortured by school bullies. Sexual abuse, bullying and the death of classmates are just a few of the numerous emotional challenges children face in school. Schools must do better to help children Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information