Senate: Why Ozigbo, Uzoh, Nzeribe were disqualified -PDP committee





The Peoples Democratic Party has disqualified its candidate at the 2021 Anambra State governorship election, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, from contesting the Anambra South Senatorial District. The report of the five-man screening committee headed by Mr Udeh Okoye said the three senatorial aspirants were screened out for varying reasons out of the nine that were screened. Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information