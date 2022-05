The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has met with two factional transport leaders in the state: Musiliu Akinsanya popularly called MC Oluomo; and Azeez Abiola, aka Istijabah. In a statement on Monday by Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, the CP warned that anyone person found causing trouble anywhere within Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper