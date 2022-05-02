The Christian Association of Nigeria has asked the Federal Government to revisit the issue of rehabilitating terrorists stating that it was counterproductive in the war against insecurity. The organisation said this in a statement on Sunday signed by its National General Secretary, Joseph Daramola. The statement partly read, We call on the Federal Government Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Stop rehabilitating terrorists, CAN urges FG, felicitates with Muslims