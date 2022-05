The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has, on Monday, expressed sadness over the demise of a prominent Ijaw leader and former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Alabo Tonye Graham-Douglas. He commiserated with the family of Graham-Douglas of Abonnema community in the Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State. Graham-Douglas, who died a week ago Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper