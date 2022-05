Security officials, including soldiers, policemen, and personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, on Monday, mounted tight security in and around Ilorin Yidi praying ground as Muslims marked the end of the Ramadan fast (Eid-El-Fitri). The state police command had on Friday banned any form of political campaigns, slogans, and praise-singing at the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper