The former governors of Ogun and Osun states, Chief Olusegun Osoba and Bisi Akande, have convened a meeting of the South-West presidential aspirants ahead of the All Progressives Congress primary. The PUNCH gathered that the meeting was called for the South-West to present a united front going into the presidential primary as there were now Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information