The Peoples Democratic Party in Ekiti State has described Governor Kayode Fayemis presidential declaration in Abuja on Wednesday, as a declaration of failure. The PDP, while accusing the governor of wasting millions of naira belonging to Ekiti State on his presidential ambition, leaving entitlements of pensioners, salaries and deductions unpaid, challenged Fayemi to tell Nigerians Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper