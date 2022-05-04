Jehovahs Witnesses have marked the fifth year since the Russian government instituted a ban on its activities within its territory. According to a statement made available to The PUNCH, about 400 legal entities registered to the organisation, including their houses of worship, have been shut down. Despite continuous clamour from international human rights bodies, over Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Russias ban on freedom of worship enters fifth year