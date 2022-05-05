Real Madrid vs Man City: Ancelotti makes two changes, Guardiola retains formation





Real Madrid welcomed back Casemiro for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Manchester City on Wednesday. Trailing 4-3 after a thrilling first leg, Madrid put the fit-again Casemiro straight back into their midfield, alongside Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Fede Valverde. David Alabas calf injury meant Nacho Fernandez came into the defence Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information