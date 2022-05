The Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, on Wednesday, declared a state of emergency on insecurity and infrastructure in the state. Soludo assured the people that he would make the state an industrialisation hub. The governor stated this in Awka, on Wednesday, during a town hall meeting oftraditional rulers, youth leaders and other stakeholders in Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper