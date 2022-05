All Progressives Congress National Leader, Bola Tinubu, has said that endorsing the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, does not translate to an automatic second term ticket for the governor. Tinubu said this at the partys stakeholders meeting held at Adeyemi Bero Auditorium in Alausa on Friday, where physically raised the hands of Sanwo-Olu and his Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper