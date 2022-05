The United States President, Joe Biden, on Thursday, named Karine Jean-Pierre as the next White House press secretary, the first black person to hold the high-profile post. Jean-Pierre, who would also be the first Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender person in the role, would replace Jen Psaki, under whom she served as deputy, from May Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper