A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ebun-OluAdegboruwa (SAN), has asked the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to sack the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele. He also asked the Federal Government to order Emefiele to refund all the salaries and allowances he had been paid as the CBN governor. The human rights lawyer said this Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper