Civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, has rejected the fresh hike in electricity tariff by the Federal Government through the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission. The PUNCH had earlier reported that the Federal Government through its NERC approved the increase in electricity tariff on Thursday after it released different documents indicating the Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today HURIWA rejects electricity tariff hike, says FG impoverishing Nigerians