The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, on Thursday, called on the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to release the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, and all Igbo youths in detention over the agitation for Biafra. Ohanaeze President General, Ambassador George Obiozor, made the call in his opening address at Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper