Watford were relegated from the Premier League after just one season back in the top-flight as Wilfried Zahas penalty earned Crystal Palace a 1-0 win on Saturday. Super Eagles Assistant Captain, William Troost-Ekong, alongside Nigerias midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo; attackers, Emmanuel Dennis and Samuel Kalu, play for the relegated Watford. A sixth consecutive defeat left the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper