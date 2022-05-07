Building collapse: Ubani, Adegboruwa, others carpet Sanwo-Olu





Two Senior Advocates of Nigeria, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa and Monday Ubani, have said the failure of relevant government agencies to enforce construction laws is contributing to the frequency of building collapse in Lagos State. Another SAN, Babatunde Ogala, warned that it was not every incidence of building collapse that constituted negligence or a criminal offence. Their Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information