Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Friday in Anambra, said having served as Vice President in the past seven years with the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), he was convinced that God made it possible so he would better serve Nigerians as the next President. He also noted that the security efforts by the Buhari regime Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information