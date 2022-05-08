The Airline Operators of Nigeria on Saturday evening insisted that domestic flight operations would be suspended on Monday as it earlier announced on Friday despite the Federal Governments plea and the decision by Ibom Air not to partake in the flight services withdrawal. Ibom Airs management announced on Saturday that the airline would not join Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Airline operators insist on planned flights suspension, Ibom Air backs out