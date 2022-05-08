BREAKING: Airline operators suspend planned operations shutdown

By
Headliners
-
1



Airline operators in the country on Sunday said they would not continue with the planned suspension of flight operations as earlier announced. The body clarified that their decision followed intervention by the government with promises to dialogue with operators in seeking lasting solutions to the astronomic rise in the price of aviation fuel. The operators Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR