2023 presidency: Osinbajo best for Nigeria, says support group

By
Headliners
-
12



The national delegates of the All Progressives Congress have been urged to support Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to win the partys presidential ticket in the presidential primary election that will hold soon. The National Chairman, Professor Yemi Osinbajo Support Group, Babatunde Olokun, said this in an interview with journalists on the sidelines of the inauguration Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

