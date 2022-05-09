2023 presidency: Osinbajo best for Nigeria, says support group





The national delegates of the All Progressives Congress have been urged to support Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to win the partys presidential ticket in the presidential primary election that will hold soon. The National Chairman, Professor Yemi Osinbajo Support Group, Babatunde Olokun, said this in an interview with journalists on the sidelines of the inauguration Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information