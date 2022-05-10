2023: Im not among aspirants with fake promises, says Tinubu





Former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, visited Katsina State on Monday in connection with the forthcoming presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress. Tinubu who is also a presidential aspirant under the umbrella of the APC met Governor Aminu Masari, the states party executives, and delegates to the congress where he solicited their support for Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information