After a comfortable 2-0 win and three maximum points secured against defending champions and reigning Africas best, Ghana on Sunday, Nigerias Flying Eagles target their semi-final ticket at the ongoing WAFU B U20 Championship in Niamey against the Junior Etalons of Burkina Faso on Wednesday. Both teams will take the pitch at 5 pm at Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

