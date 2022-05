The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Monday told a Federal High Court in Abuja that six different statements made by an oil magnate, Aliu Abubakar, implicating a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke (SAN), in alleged $4 million money laundering charges were not made under any threat or Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information