Former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has implored the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, to employ legal means to deal with anyone that is involved in a campaign against him. Abiodun had accused Amosun of plotting to malign his reputation through sponsored advertorials in newspapers and on social media. According to Abiodun in a Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information