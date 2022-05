The Ondo State Police Command has arraigned a food seller, identified as Seun Sola, before a Chief Magistrates Court sitting in Ondo town, for stabbing her ex-boyfriend during an argument over N500. Sola was said to have stabbed the victim in his stomach with knife during a fight that ensued between them at Iyalaje Market Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information