The National Judicial Council has issued policy directions on political and election-related cases to heads of courts in Nigeria. The organisation said it was part of the concerted efforts to eliminate incidences of issuance of conflicting orders and judgments capable of disrupting the ongoing electioneering. The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, presided over Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today NJC issues policy directions, moves against conflicting judgments