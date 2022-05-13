Norwegian agency, IITA, others seek improved cocoa production





The Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation has called for improved soil fertility to boost cocoa production in Nigeria and other cocoa-producing countries in Africa. A Senior Adviser at NORAD, Daniel van Gilst, on Thursday at the 2022 CocoaSoils Forum held at the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture, Ibadan said there was the need for an Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information