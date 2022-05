The United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan died aged 73 on Friday, state media said, after battling illness for several years. The Ministry of Presidential Affairs condoles the people of the UAE and the Islamic world on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on Friday, May 13, the official WAM Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

