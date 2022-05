President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, on Friday, submitted his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms at the National Secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Abuja. The forms were submitted on his behalf by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state, and some members of the Senate. Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper